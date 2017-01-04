Soldiers told to lay formal complaint

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

NATIONAL Capital District police have challenged the PNG Defence Force officers to follow their senior officer Col Walter Enuma’s example and lodge an official complaint about being bashed up at a road block.

Met Supt Benjamin Turi said police officers accused of bashing up PNGDF officers would be dismissed if official complaints were laid.

“We have already dismissed a police officer in late 2015 for assaulting Col Enuma at a road block at the Hohola police station. And Colonel Enuma knows about it,” Turi said.

“Col Enuma came and put a complaint regarding the assault. The police officer was arrested and charged for assaulting Col Enuma. He was dismissed from the force.

“So an example has already been set and we can do the same for those police officers for instigating the confrontation.

“We have already set a high standard in dealing with our officers for assaulting PNGDF officers.

“All we need is a formal complaint. There is no need to go to the media.”

Turi said two truck loads of soldiers led by a sergeant came to him on New Year’s eve at the Boroko police station to report the incident.

“I told them to come in the morning as the accused officers are on operations,” he said.

“The sergeant took heed of my advice and they returned to Taurama Barracks.

“However, about 15 minutes later soldiers from Murray Barracks came in six vehicles and discharge firearms indiscriminately around the station without any provocation.”

