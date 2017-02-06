Soldiers urged to work together to restore unit

Officers in the PNG Defence Force Air Transport Wing (ATW) have been urged to work together to establish an effective and efficient system to restore operational effectiveness of the unit.

“As directed by the commander of the PNGDF, we are all required to restore this unit,” ATW’s new commanding officer Lt Col Eddie Mirro said.

He said during a handover parade yesterday at the base in Port Moresby that he would help transform the force.

“My philosophy is simple,” he said.

“I will command, lead and you will follow.

“That means we need to work as a team to establish an effective and efficient system with whatever resources available to restore this unit.”

Mirro stressed the need for government support to restore the capability of the prestigious unit.

He acknowledged the Government and Australia for their support in helping improve the army’s helicopter capability.

Like this: Like Loading...