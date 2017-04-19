Solicitor-general instructed to organise officers’ lawyer

By DEMAS TIEN

THE solicitor-general has been instructed by a court to organise a lawyer to represent two police officers in a judicial review application relating to a dismissed criminal case against a senior judge.

Justice Leka Nablu told the Solicitor-General Faith Barton at the Waigani National Court yesterday that the case filed by Inspector Joel Simatab and Chief Superintendent Mathew Damaru regarding the dismissal of a judicial corruption charge against Justice Sir Bernard Sakora last year was a matter of public interest and it should proceed to hearing with proper legal representation for the two officers.

Justice Nablu said the two policemen were officers of the State doing their constitutional duties and they needed a lawyer to represent them.

Barton told the court that a request made by Simatab and Damaru to the Attorney-General’s Office for legal representation was still pending a decision. The court adjourned the case to May 9 to give time to the solicitor-general to determine representation.

