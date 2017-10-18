Solien set to represent PNG at Miss Scuba International

THE first ever Miss Scuba PNG was crowned on Friday in Port Moresby.

Agnelly Solien, 22, from Central was crowned winner of the event while Michelle Suri came through as first runner up and Salome Tibola from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville was crowned the best diver.

With the crowning done, the PNG Modelling Agency will now prepare Agnelly Solien for the Miss Scuba International contest which will be held in Malaysia next month.

Director of the PNG Modelling Agency Jemaema Koike said the winner was judged through a four-day diving course, through interviews which saw her confidence and team work prevail during a week.

“The crowd during the crowning night had already selected their winner, along with the judges, two representatives from PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) and the Diver Centre as one of the main judges,” she said.

Koike said the contest would expand in coming years to promote environmental awareness through modeling.

“PNG Modelling Agency (PNGMA) is a model recruitment agency that not only focuses on talent scouting but aims at getting youths involved in such activities and awareness programmes,” she said.

“PNGMA has signed an agreement with Miss Scuba International (Malaysia) to hold its national pageant here in the country.

“Miss Scuba International is a fitting international pageant for PNG.

“We belong to a country of beautiful marine habitats and we need to be aware of how to preserve the marine ecosystems and to promote our world class diving resorts such as Tufi, Walindi and Rapopo, to name a few.

“We are not like other national pageants in the country.

“We are getting young ladies involved to not only participate in world pageants but also be future advocates of this programme and get information out to help protect our marine environment.”

