Soloma eyes upgrade to Okapa roads, seeks donor support

OKAPA MP Saki Hacky Soloma says three roads in the district in Eastern Highlands will be upgraded.

He told the people at Okapa Station on Friday of his plan to upgrade the road from Keafu to Gimi to Ivingoi, the one from Tarabo to Kemeu, and the road from Anumpa to Amaira.

He said other roads would be upgraded later.

“When we have good roads, services will flow and people will be able to bring their coffee and garden produce to the markets,” Soloma said.

He plans to seek support from donor agencies such as the Asian Development Bank and AusAID for the project.

“The people of Okapa have been deprived of good roads for years. I want to make sure the roads get priority in this term,” Soloma said.

Meanwhile, Soloma assured the people that he would sanction an audit into how K40.5 million which was paid to the district in the past five years was used.

Like this: Like Loading...