Soloma uses chamber for DDA meeting

OKAPA MP Saki Hacky Soloma and his District Development Authority members met at the Okapa council chamber last Friday and plan to conduct all district businesses there.

The council chamber is the recognised venue for the conduct of district businesses but had been neglected by previous MPs for about 25 years.

Okapa Local Level Government manager Patrick Osborne said it seemed like the beginning of a new era.

“Important decisions for the district are done outside Okapa. It looks promising to see our new MP conduct his first official business in Okapa,” he said.

Osborne assured Soloma that public servants would provide him support to provide services to the people.

Soloma said all district administration functions would be carried out in Okapa and not elsewhere.

