Solomon Islands eyes PNG voting system

SOLOMON Islands electoral commissioner Taeasi Sanga will be looking at how the limited preferential voting system is used in Papua New Guinea – with a view of suggesting it for her country.

“This is your second time around to do the limited-preferential-voting,” said Sanga, who is leading the Pacific Islands Forum observer group.

“We’re hoping to adopt this. We’re hoping to have that (LPV) in 2023, that is, if it is passed in parliament.”

Sanga said the Solomon Islands held its election every four years, with the last one being in 2014.

“This is using the first-past-the-post election system,” she said.

“We’re in the process of having it debated in parliament, for the limited preferential voting, but because of the short time we have to do awareness so that people can really know what limited preferential voting is, we won’t be able to do it until after 2019.

“The next election will be in 2018, and that will still be first-past-the-post.

“Coming here (to PNG) is going to be a big eye-opener for me. It (LPV) will lessen the tension we have, especially when we have three choices, unlike the first-past-the-post system where we have only one choice.”

