Soma excels in women’s boxing

AFTER completing Grade 10 at Jubilee Secondary in 2013 and unsuccessfully pursuing her education in other institutions in Port Moresby, Laisani Soma, a lass of mixed Gulf and Western parentage, turned to the only other activity she was competent in — boxing.

Not a sport for the faint-hearted nor for women, particularly in PNG, Laisani set out to prove that she was made of sterner stuff and could come back from a setback and excel in a male-dominated sport.

Encouraged by her family, particularly her martial artist father, Sokoli, sister Enilla (karate) and brother Marley (boxing), Laisani showed that she had the mental fortitude and the talent to make something of her newfound vocation.

With the PNG Games scheduled for 2014, Soma set her sights on making the NCD boxing squad to the Games.

Doing her training under the Socay Boxing club in Hohola, NCD under coach Kevin Baki she got her fundamentals down before shifting down the road to the Defence boxing club at Murray Barracks.

From there, she made the NCD squad for the PNG Games in Lae.

At the PNG Games that year, Soma won the gold medal in the women’s Under-60kg division.

Having a nationally-recognised achievement, Soma was drafted into the train-on squad for the 2015 Pacific Games.

Despite being one of the standouts in 2014, Soma missed out on making the final team for the Port Moresby Games.

Soma took that disappointment in her stride and continued to be involved in the sport.

With support from family, friends and her club, she was able to pick up her training and was rewarded with a spot on a PNG Boxing Union squad that went to Sydney to take part in a show that commemorated the Anzacs.

Her team competed for the Kokoda Cup. She was the only female in the five-man squad.

She competed against an older Australian opponent and narrowly lost on points.

The matches in Sydney proved that Soma was able to compete at a higher level and that strengthened her resolve of making the national squad.

“I am a bit older and wiser now and I will put in all my best to ensure that I make the next Pacific Games (in 2019).

“In the meantime, I will continue to stay fit and keep boxing and when opportunities come to fight locally or overseas, I will give them my best shot,” she said.

