Somare-Brash launches bid to succeed father

DULCIANA Somare-Brash, the youngest daughter of founding prime minister Sir Michael Somare, has been nominated to contest the seat he held for 49 years.

She filed her nomination yesterday in Wewak, East Sepik, to contest the regional seat under the banner of the Pangu Party.

It is also the party Sir Michael had set up in his early days in politics. He later formed the National Alliance Party. Sir Michael, who has retired from politics, had held the seat of East Sepik governor since it was first contested.

Somare-Brash said her background was in political science, international relations and law which she would bring to the party.

Pangu Party leader Sam Basil earlier said Somare-Brash’s background in policy development would benefit Pangu.

“We’re looking forward to working with her in the national election,” he said.

Somare-Brash worked as a journalist for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and public affairs manager for the British High Commission before going back to university to study international relations and law.

It is the first time she is contesting in the general election.

