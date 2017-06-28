Somare casts ‘exit’ vote

By GYNNIE KERO in Wewak

East Sepik Governor Sir Michael Somare, for the first time in years, has voted for candidates other than himself in the regional seat during polling in Wewak yesterday.

Sir Michael, his wife Lady Veronica and daughter Dulciana Somare-Brash, rode up to one of the polling sites in town and were the first few to cast their votes as soon as polling for Wewak district began yesterday.

In a quick interview with The National after casting his vote, Sir Michael said: “It’s wonderful to see people voting here. Our people voting is an example of our country’s democracy.

“This is going to be my outgoing vote (exit from political limelight) but I may still vote again.”

Candidates who also cast their votes at the Wewak Hill polling station included National Alliance’s Allan Bird for the regional seat and Social Democratic Party’s Terence Moka for the Wewak Open seat.

Wewak MP Jim Simatab is expected to vote in his village in West Coast today.

Meanwhile, East Sepik police commander Peter Philip reported a generally quiet polling in the province. He said yesterday that five districts which included Angoram, Ambunti-Drekikier, Wosera-Gawi, Maprik and Yangoru-Saussia have reported quiet polling so far except for Wewak.

He said Wewak district experienced minor hiccups with scrutineers accusing election officials.

“But these are minor hiccups which we are addressing particularly for Wewak district. Things people said on social media about ballot boxes being stolen are not true. I appeal to people to observe election processes and rules.”

