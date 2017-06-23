Somare gives students a pep talk

EAST Sepik Governor Sir Michael Somare has urged students attending the University of Goroka to focus on their studies and be the change makers that the country needs to move ahead.

Sir Michael was invited by the university management last Thursday to speak to the students about his personal life, political career and the motivating factors behind his push for the country’s independence.

He did not venture into politics in his speech, but opted to share his views as a nationalist.

He urged the students and staff to complete the personal goals they had set to succeed. When asked why he entered politics, Sir Michael said he saw and experienced injustice by the colonials.

He also advised students to have the motivation and dream to succeed in life.

