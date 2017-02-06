Somare’s retirement to be celebrated

A GROUP from East Sepik is planning ceremonial rituals to celebrate the retirement of PNG’s founding prime minister Sir Michael Somare from politics after 49 years.

Sepik Council of Chiefs chairman Eric Wangihau announced last Thursday in front of the Parliament House in Port Moresby that the celebration would see tribes from all over East Sepik setting up different traditional haus tambarans (cultural spirit houses) and preparing different traditional events at Constitutional Park to commemorate the grand chief’s exit from Parliament.

He said this plan was in line with the commitment made by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill last year at Yangoru that he would stand with the East Sepik Council of Chiefs to celebrate Sir Michael’s retirement.

Wangihau said the plan would start with the parliament releasing the chief.

“He will then be received by his people in ceremonial rituals and traditional events like singsings at the Constitutional Park and then later will be taken to the province and will be released to his village,” he said.

Wangihau said there would be celebrations in the province as well after Sir Michael was taken there.

“This is not about politics, it is about acknowledging one of this country’s founding fathers of politics and farewelling him with respect in regards to his leadership contribution towards the development of PNG,” he said.

Wangihau appealed to the Government to stand with them in respect and not for the sake of politics to farewell Sir Michael.

He urged all Sepiks in the city to cooperate with the organising committee and start preparing the Constitutional Park for this great event.

“For Sepiks, this is the time, all of us should come and celebrate together and farewell this great man of our history,” he added.

