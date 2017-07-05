Someone must update the common roll

MANY people across the country are blaming EC for the common roll not being update compare to the 2012 electoral roll.

We have to blame the individual representatives of the particular communities or village who went around collected names.

Most of the errors I found in the roll were the spelling errors, deceased names are still on it.

We need to look at those silly mistakes done by the individual representative of the community and let’s not blaming the EC.

I appeal to the EC to select someone who are more consistent to update census.

Livingston BCP Bade, Goroka

Like this: Like Loading...