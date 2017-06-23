Someone needs to explain to teachers

MANY teachers are still off the payroll.

Many teachers’ queries are still pending.

Many teachers’ entitlements go unnoticed and not action.

Many teachers leave fares not properly addressed.

Many teachers still well underpaid.

All this is unpredictable just by looking at the kind of work teachers do to serve the human resource of this country.

Just wondering what the officers paid to fix this problems are doing at the FinCorp hausik (hospital).

Can someone explain to all the teachers concerned in the country?

Les Tru

EHP

Like this: Like Loading...