Do something about illegal parking

CAN the authorities in National Capital District Commission, Land Transport Board and traffic police do something about the taxis double parking on Douglas Street, down town Port Moresby?

These taxis seem to have their rules about how or where they should be parking.

One way to deal with these is for the traffic police to book them and get the police tow-truck to tow them away. They can then come and pay a fine before collecting their vehicles.

A team of policemen on motorcycles can easily catch these people.

There are also those that do U-turns illegally and PMVs that force their way into moving traffic.

One particular spot where this happens is at Murray Barracks intersection.

A Moi

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...