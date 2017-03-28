Something needs to be done about rise in fights

IT seems that school fights are getting out of hand.

In East New Britain secondary school students are fighting between themselves for whatever reasons.

The most common reasons include school carnivals, teasing and issues related to boy/girl relationships.

Please student, don’t forget that the more you fight, the more you are missing out on furthering your studies.

Fighting will not help you achieve you dreams in life.

Take your education seriously and you’ll be better off in the near future.

I would also like to remind the parents, teachers and the principals of these schools to take a tougher stand to stop these school fights. Nothing changes if nothing changes. This is a serious issue.

It is always true that those students who pursue the educational pathway to the highest level are the ones who prioritise their education over other activities.

This should ring the bell in the parents’ mind as they must focus on disciplining their children or else they will never make it through the next level of their education.

All in all, you students who are fighting must bear in mind that where you are is just the beginning.

Being a grade 12 student does not prove you to be as productive to your province unless you pursue your tertiary education one way or another. So rethink your actions and start focusing on your studies.

Glen Burua

DWU, Madang

