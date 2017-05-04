Son stabbed, father a suspect: Police

A POLICE officer allegedly killed his 11-month-old son at his home in Tari, Hela, according to provincial police commander Michael Welly.

Welly said the officer arrived at home drunk and started fighting with his wife. He picked up a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed his son on the shoulder at the Enopi Barracks in Tari.

“The mother rushed the baby up to the Tari Hospital but the baby died on the way,” Welly said.

He said that domestic violence was a serious issue in the province and needed to be addressed.

“An innocent child or I should say baby was killed because the parents had a misunderstanding and fought when the father came home drunk,” he said.

In a separate incident, a woman chopped off the right hand and leg of Doli Itupe Ian, 34, from Tari.

Welly said she was rushed to the Tari Hospital and was transferred to Mendi but died on the way.

Welly said the suspect was still at large and police were appealing to the family of the suspect to bring her in to face charges.

