‘Songs can change lives’

Songs that have positive messages can have an impact the lives of people, says inmate Heni Naime of the Bomana correctional institute.

He was part of a group of prisoners selected to participate in a song competition under a recording contract with CHM Super Sounds studios to raise awareness on the effects of drugs and homebrew.

Naime, 24, from Lealea in Central, who is currently serving 15 years, praised CHM, National Youth Development Authority and Yumi Lukautim Mosbi for the initiative.

“Music is a universal language many people understand and can bring unity. The younger generation would definitely connect with the lyrics of the songs that talk about the bad side of drugs and alcohol and other related issues,” he said.

“The messages in the lyrics also talk about making better decisions in life. They talk about the hardships we face behind bars.”

Naime said the competition helpd the inmates to enhance their musical talents which would one day create a pathway to bigger things in music.

The competition will see a total of 30 inmates from the male, female, juvenile and maximum security units battle it out for two weeks. Only the 10 best songs will be chosen and used for campaign purposes.

Related