Sonk salutes PNG LNG beneficiary groups

KUMUL Petroleum Holdings Limited managing director Wapu Sonk has congratulated the beneficiary groups which have agreed to acquire the Kroton equity in the PNG LNG project.

During signing of the unit application forms yesterday in Port Moresby, Sonk praised them for accepting the vendor finance and becoming a shareholder in the State’s nominee company in PNG LNG Projec – the Kumul Petroleum (Kroton) Limited.

“Basically this process began in Kokopo in 2009 under the Umbrella Benefit Sharing Agreement for the benefits to go to the beneficiaries of the project,” Sonk said.

“Under that agreement, one of the benefits will go to the landowners and the provincial governments.

“These are shares issued by Kumul Petroleum Holding Limited for its subsidiary Kroton.

“One of the key criteria was for this option to work, you will have to pay US$240 million per percentage share and it must be done within six months, from January 1 to June 30, 2016.

“That time lapsed and no one had produced any money.”

The State then reduced the price to US$150 million per percentage share.

“We are happy that you’ve had the patience to work with Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited to execute this,” Sonk said.

“Congratulations again, PDL 9, plant site, segments 1-8 and Fly River government who have agreed to accept the offer which now recognises you together with the Government of Papua New Guinea as the shareholders of Kroton.”

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL) is Papua New Guinea’s national oil and gas company.

The NOC was created by an Act Parliament through the KPHL Authorization Act 2015.

Like this: Like Loading...