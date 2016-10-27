Sonk says 4.27pc PNG LNG equity never mortgaged

By GEDION TIMOTHY

KUMUL Petroleum Holdings managing director Wapu Sonk says the 4.27 per cent equity (Kroton Equity) in the PNG LNG project has never been mortgaged when the State negotiated the UBS loan to buy the 10 per cent of Oil Search shares. Sonk explained this yesterday to beneficiary groups of the equity – the landowners of the PNG LNG project and the five provincial governments – Hela, Southern Highlands, Central, Western and Gulf.

Each landowner group and provincial government have commercial “options” to exercise to acquire this equity as per the Kokopo Umbrella Benefit Sharing Agreements signed.

Sonk dispelled claims that the Kroton Equity had been mortgaged in the UBS loan.

He said the only thing that was mortgaged was the value of the shares (Oil Search) – nothing more nothing less.

He invited those who still have doubts about whether the Kroton Equity was mortgaged in the UBS loan to visit the Kumul Petroleum Holding office.

Meanwhile, Hela businessman Larry Andagali confirmed that the Kroton equity was never mortgaged as speculated.

Andangali said had the Kroton Equity been mortgaged, “then you would not be sitting here to discuss the equity”.

