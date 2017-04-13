SOPNG boss challenges team leaders

SPECIAL Olympics Papua New Guinea has encouraged its programme leaders to use their initiative and ability when delivering the programmes to the Special Olympics athletes.

SOPNG president Takale Tuna said he wanted to see that happen to support its programmes.

“I encourage you leaders to develop your ability to network, adapt to any situation and think on your feet to solve challenges,” Tuna said.

“I want you to network by building and aligning your programmes to ensure you are providing quality activities for our athletes.”

Tuna made the comments during a presentation at the Leadership and governance workshop for team leaders, board members, coaches and athlete leaders recently at Boera village, Central.

SOPNG vice-president Ben Theodore also presented on inclusive leadership and reminded programme team leaders to ensure athlete leaders were given more opportunities to express their concerns and opinions.

Kinivanagi Karo, master educator and mentor of the Oceania Sports Education programme facilitated the session on good governance using the lessons learned from the Geese Principle.

He emphasised the importance of teamwork supporting, encouraging and working together to ensure the organisation’s mission, vision and goals were achieved.

A total of 30 participants were in attendance and the aim of the workshop was to upskill and empower special Olympics programme team Leaders to be equipped with the right tools to deliver quality programmes.

This training workshop was made possible through support from Special Olympics Asia Pacific’s Christmas Record Grant and Digicel PNG Limited.

