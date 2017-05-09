SOPNG win gold at Qld State Games

By HENRY MORABANG

SPECIAL Olympics PNG team completed their quest in the Special Olympics Queensland State Games on a high note by winning a gold medal in seven-a-side football.

The win takes PNG’s tally at the Games to nine gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

SOPNG took part only in two sports — athletics and football.

The football team went through the tournament over the weekend unbeaten in their four pool-B matches to win gold medal.

In the first match, PNG beat Gladstone 2-0, before handing Redcliff and Sunshine Coast loses by the same scoreline. In the final match, they beat Sunshine Coast (B) 3-0. “This is our first international competition in team sports for SOPNG and we are ecstatic with the outcome,” SOPNG’s Takale Tuna said. The team returns to Port Moresby today.

Like this: Like Loading...