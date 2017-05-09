SOPNG win gold at Qld State Games
By HENRY MORABANG
SPECIAL Olympics PNG team completed their quest in the Special Olympics Queensland State Games on a high note by winning a gold medal in seven-a-side football.
The win takes PNG’s tally at the Games to nine gold, four silver and two bronze medals.
SOPNG took part only in two sports — athletics and football.
The football team went through the tournament over the weekend unbeaten in their four pool-B matches to win gold medal.
In the first match, PNG beat Gladstone 2-0, before handing Redcliff and Sunshine Coast loses by the same scoreline. In the final match, they beat Sunshine Coast (B) 3-0. “This is our first international competition in team sports for SOPNG and we are ecstatic with the outcome,” SOPNG’s Takale Tuna said. The team returns to Port Moresby today.