Soso funds religious events

THE Eastern Highlands government has spent over K7 million kina over the last four years to strengthen the church partnership programme in the province.

Governor Julie Soso said when she became the governor after the 2012 general election she supported churches through the Pastors Fraternal Ministry.

She revealed this at the launching of Watabung and Asaro Pastors Fraternal in Goroka on Thursday last week.

“Churches continue to play important roles in the lives of citizens shaping them up spiritually and leading them to become God-fearing individuals to help their respective communities to live in peace and harmony,” Soso said.

She said for as long as she remained governor, religious programmes of Christian churches in Eastern Highlands would get support from her government.

“I urge all of you to put aside your differences, work together in unity and see changes in your communities because you are now the agent for change.”

Soso said she would continue to support churches and provide funds.

