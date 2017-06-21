Soso and Kimisopa must work together

THE Eastern Highlands Governor and the Goroka electorate seats are important seats in the province.

The leaders of these two seats are to have a common understanding to develop the capital town of the Eastern Highlands.

For too long the province is not moving.

It is about time the concern voters of these respective seats must try electing two very instrumental leaders into the parliament to get the phase of the township improved.

One of those obvious examples is about the Goroka main market project that is pending to be developed to a modern market facility.

Other markets around the major towns in Papua New Guinea had already developed into a modern market compared to the deteriorating stage of Goroka main Market.

Another very obvious example is the deteriorating Yanepa Building.

The late Sir Yanepa who came up with that brilliant idea of having that building being put up showed the kind of true leader he was at the time.

Does any Governor or leader thinking about replacing this historical building to a modern complex that are seeing around today?

It is about time the Governor and the Goroka MP must have a diplomatic understanding to each other and work together to get the township developed to an exceptional standard so it becomes an attraction centre in Papua New Guinea.

Yorine Inove

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...