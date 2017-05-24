Soso pays tribute to Ijape

FORMER Goroka MP the late Mathias Ijape has been described as a “true leader and shining star” of Goroka district.

Paying tribute at his funeral, Eastern Highlands Governor Julie Soso said: “All the rural roads in Goroka district sealed by late Ijape when he was serving as Goroka MP from 1987 to 1997 are now left to deteriorate. He was a real leader for the people and a shining star.”

The funeral service was held in front of the provincial government building in Goroka yesterday.

“Late Ijape set a very good example for current and future leaders. We must emulate his unselfish leadership style,” Soso said.

She formally handed over the body to Goroka MP Bire Kimisopa, who is also from Ijape’s Kabiufa number two tribe in Goroka.

Kimisopa said the late Ijape was a courageous leader who served Goroka, Eastern Highlands and PNG with distinction.

Henganofi MP Robert Atiayafa and administrator Samson Akunai also highlighted some of his achievements.

Ijape passed away at the Goroka Provincial Hospital after a short illness.

He was going to contest the Goroka open seat he had held before.

He served as police and defence minister in the government during the Sandline crisis.

