Julie Soso, stop confusing the people of Eastern Highlands.

The Goroka airport is funded by the ADB with the support of the national government as clearly shown on the billboard the funding source.

It is shameful and surprising to see your campaign billboard next to the initial billboard at Goroka airport.

You’ve done nothing within the five years to prove us.

You have plenty to answer for to us the Eastern Highlanders.

Larson Koffo

Goroka

