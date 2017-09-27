South B’ville approves establishment of board

THE South Bougainville District Development Authority has approved the establishment of its Supply and Tenders Board.

The authority’s board members have been tasked to identify people who can be appointed to the new body.

South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu said the establishment of the board was to ensure transparency. It will oversee the tendering processes and the vetting of bidders. “It will also safeguard us (board) from approving companies that do not meet standards,” he said.

Masiu said he was unable to set up the body during his eight months in office because he was completing someone else’s term.

He can now do so because he has a five-year parliamentary term ahead.

The board will have an approval threshold of K300 million.

