South B’ville Member optimistic

DESPITE being the last to achieve peace and normalcy on Bougainville, Konnou will rise and become the leading constituency in the region, according to South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu.

This challenge was echoed by member for Konnou constituency in the ABG, Willie Masiu.

The two leaders who are brothers, issued the challenge in separate addresses at the opening of the Konnou leaders development forum last week.

Willie said Konnou was part of the global community and the development forum was important to link Konnou to the outside world.

He also said that he was pleased because the forum was a continuation of the South Bougainville leaders’ forum and they must therefore, connect.

Willie said this while congratulating Konnou leaders for the initiative.

The planning exercise is vital for the future of South Bougainville because it is laying the foundation for future generations, he said.

He urged the people of Konnou to turn away from attitudes which are impediments to change and development but embrace development efforts.

Meanwhile, Timothy cautioned the leaders to take a coordinated approach to the exploitation of natural resources to ensure they are not depleted fast.

He said the region must ensure it has sufficient resources to sustain itself when it gained independence.

Chiefs and elders of respective councils of elders and the members for the public attended the forum.

It provided an avenue for consultation and contributions towards the five-year Konnou constituency development plan.

Like this: Like Loading...