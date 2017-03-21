South Korea commends country for organising event

SOUTH Korea has commended Papua New Guinea for staging the United National World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) national forum on sustainable development for tourism.

Seong Un Hwang, director-general of South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that during the opening of the two-day conference in Port Moresby yesterday.

South Korea has been sponsoring the programme for the past 10 years.

“I’d like to extend my gratitude to the UNWTO and the Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority for organising this event,” Hwang said.

“The travel and tourism industry contributes 9.8 per cent to the global GDP in 2016 and continues to maintain its high profile as a high value industry that has a large impact on relative industries.”

Hwang said Asia-Pacific had become the fastest growing tourism region.

“Tourism has become one of the most important sectors in a large number of countries and a major source of foreign exchange,” he said.

“It contributes to job creation and economic development.”

