South Korea opens photo exhibition at UPNG

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

Sixty photographs of social and cultural attractions of South Korea are on display in a two-week exhibition at the University of Papua New Guinea’s Michael Somare Library in Port Moresby.

Speaking during the opening of the exhibition, Korean ambassador Kwak Bum-Soo said the photographic exhibition would give UPNG

students and staff a glimpse of his country.

“This exhibition is designed to bridge the geographical gap between our two countries in order to overcome the space of distance,” Bun-Soo said.

“The Embassy of Republic of South Korea has been trying hard to promote people-to-

people contact directly and indirectly.

“In this sense, I will say today, this occasion might serve as a venue for a kind of a visual reality of Korea-PNG contact.

“It’s also said that a picture is worth a thousand words. We prepared about 60 photographs showing Korean reality today,” Bun-Soo said.

The exhibition includes photographs of historical sites, food, dances, climate, landscape, significant buildings and other aspects of the country.

Two South Korean films will also be shown at the campus this week.

UPNG acting Vice-Chancellor Vincent Malaibe thanked the South Korean embassy for choosing the university to stage its exhibition.

“Physically we cannot be in South Korea but seeing the photos gives us a fair idea of the

place and its culture,” Malaibe said.

Like this: Like Loading...