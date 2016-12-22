South Korean envoy visits village to boost ties

By VICKY BAUNKE

SOUTH Korean ambassador to PNG Kwak Bum Soo visited Butibam village in Lae yesterday accompanied by Lae MP Loujaya Kouza.

Soo said the purpose of his visit was to boost bilateral relations with the people, leaders and the government.

He said it was vital to visit the village and experience issues on the ground before building relationships into the future which he was pleased to establish after the meeting.

Kouza thanked the ambassador for taking an interest in Butibam village and the industrial hub of Lae.

She said some of the issues discussed during the meeting were providing technical education skills to the unemployed, health, disability, waste disposal, delivery of basic services, electricity and others.

Kouza welcomed the opportunity to partner with the South Korean government.

Butibam community representative to the Council of Chiefs Naweo Titus said some of the key areas in the community could be addressed through the partnership with the South Korean government.

He said the visit was significant for the villagers who belonged to the Ahi tribe, the landowners of Lae.

