South league warns clubs

THE Moresby South Rugby League called on all its affiliated clubs not to participate in illegal tournaments in the electorate.

MSRL chairman Brown Murema said his executives were unaware of tournaments organised in Moresby South.

Murema warned affiliated clubs not to associate or register with the competitions as that would jeopardize their positions with the MSRL.

He said names of MSRL affiliated clubs were publicised in the local media recently.

“These tournament organisers did not approach us to have the clubs affiliated to us participate,” Murena said.

Like this: Like Loading...