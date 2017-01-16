South volleyball on top

MORESBY South can become to top electorate in playing volleyball among in the National Capital District says local MP Justin Tkatchenko.

With the support from Tkatchenko, the president of PNG Volleyball Federation Kila Dick had no hesitation in giving the thumps up to Moresby South for its sports programmes.

Dick, who was recently elected as head of the national volleyball federation, said he would work in partnership with Tkatchenko to ensure the electorate’s volleyball programme was successful.

As manager of social services with the National Capital District Commission, Dick said he would see that the NCD Sports Desk worked with the Moresby South MP and the stakeholders to see more youth involved in the sport.

Tkatchenko earmarked another big volleyball tournament for the Easter weekend, where NCD Sports would take the lead in running.

Dick made this comments as guest speaker at the JT Cup volleyball competition held at Kira Kira village over the weekend.

He commended Tkatchenko, who is also the minister for sports, for using sport as tool for human development in his electorate.

After evaluating the three electorates in the nation’s capital, Dick concluded that Moresby South were the dominant electorate when it came to competitions and organisation.

With Vabukori becoming a household name in volleyball in the country and the Pacific Games, other communities and settlement could easily produce champion players and teams.

Dick also outlined his plans on beach volleyball, where he was planning to start an Under-15 and U18 competition to identify potential players for the Youth Commonwealth Games in Panama and also the Mini Pacific Games in Vanuatu later this year.

He appealed to all stakeholders, including Tkatchenko, to work in partnership with the federation to take volleyball to the next level in Moresby South.

Like this: Like Loading...