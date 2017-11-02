Southern 9s strictly for Papuans: Ravu

SOUTHERN Region Rugby League Nines organiser Solomon Ravu says only players from the region were elligible to play in the Dec 3-7 tournament.

Ravu said the popular tournament was only for players from the Southern region and his management would ensure only players who met the criteria in terms of their province of origin and parentage would be allowed to play.

He said the tournament was specifically for Papuans and was part of the effort to develop the code in the region which includes Central, Western, Oro and Milne Bay provinces.

“The tournament is just for players from the Southern region. We have the right to remove players who don’t meet our criteria,” Ravu said.

The deadline for team registration is Nov 17 with a registration fee of K1000.

More information can be found on the website: www.sportzevents.com or by contacting Ravu on 72113070 or 76866870 and on email: solomon.ravu@sportzevents.com or ivanvravu@sportzevents.com

