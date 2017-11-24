Southern 9s tournament attracts 42

THE Southern region league nines tournament has attracted 42 teams that are looking forward to the Dec 10-14 event at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

Tournament coordinator and Sportz Events director Solomon Ravu extended the affiliation deadline from Nov 19 to Nov 24 to allow 22 more teams to register to make it a 64-team competition.

All the teams partaking in the five-day tourney are from Southern region including National Capital District, Motu-Koita, Central and Gulf. Only Northern and Milne Bay will miss out.

Since the event was introduced, teams from Aroma Coast (Central) like GK Irupara, Taurama Gavereia, Rovanama, Mogeana Blues, Maopa Paio and Erima Laumas have been winning the major honors.

This has been a good year for Erima Laumas as they have bagged double honours in the Kokoda Fuzzy Wuzzy Nines and the NCD Corporate Nines.

Other seasoned campaigners in this year’s Southern nines include Poreporena Marlins, Vanagi Blacks, Walai Classics, SSG Roosters, Anoina Naviu, Aroma Coast West, Borenumu Flyers (2), Buria Reds, Coast Brothers, Roku Vipers, Ipakeke Pelagai, Komara Ukua, Lagoon Pirates, Lealea Knights, Lime Beach Stones, Magelo Brothers, Mahuru Eagle, Naka Penama, Namageria, North Dingos (3) Porebada Bulldogs, Porebada Broncos, RIL Roadsiders, Urapo Eagles, Waidex Blues(2) and Wanigela Kavela.

New teams joining the competition are Hogeta Seagulls, Thau Geregana, Gereka, Duffy Saints, Gulf Ifarea, Velerupu Repavarai Warriors, Baruni Sea Eagles, GHL Limestones and Inauaia Roosters.

Ravu confirmed that the principal owner of Sports Eventz company Ivan Ravu would travel from Paris, France, to officiate during the event.

“This is always great opportunity for youths to come together.”

