Southern Besta Cup attracts 18 teams

EIGHTEEN teams are confirmed to take part in the Besta Cup Southern region tournament in Port Moresby starts today.

The four-day tournament at the Bisini soccer grounds ends on Sunday.

Teams at the tournament are from the Central, Milne Bay and the National Capital District.

The winner of the tournament advances to meet the other regional winners in Lae next month.

The Southern Besta Cup will see 13 men’s teams and five women’s teams taking part.

Local organising committee chairman Leslie Babaga, who took over the reins from Joseph Ealedona, said they were looking forward to some great soccer action over the four days.

“We anticipate to see some great football talent on display and the teams to play well as they are the best in the Southern region,” Babga said.

“I’m also sure this tournament will provide the opportunity for players to shine and to develop football as a future career.

“I urge the soccer community, family and friends to come out this weekend to support their provincial teams.”

After the tournaments from the other regions were completed, the winners would to meet next month in Lae.

