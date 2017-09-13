Southern Besta Cup deferred

THE Southern Region Besta PNGFA Cup tournament has been deferred from the Independence weekend to the following week.

The tournament will now be from Sept 21-24 and hosted by the Port Moresby Soccer Association at the Bisini Soccer Grounds.

Local organising committee chairman Joseph Ealedona, pictured, said the PMSA executive had endorsed the extension requested by the Besta Cup coordinator Simon Koima.

“This should give more time for intending participants to get organised well and come for this tournament and we find southern region representatives in the National Besta PNGFA Cup scheduled for later this year in Lae,” Ealedona said

Ealedona said it was an important tournament for PNGFA and football in the country and all effort needed to be made to make this the top national soccer tournament.

“The regional qualifying rounds must also be made a quality and representative tournament and therefore we, PMSA, want to see that we begin this strengthening process.”

Ealedona urged football playing communities who had an organised competitions in the Southern region but were not registered with PNGFA to take this opportunity to benefit from PNGFA programmes by taking part and fully registering with the national body.

Like this: Like Loading...