Southern confederate defers AGM

THE Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League’s Southern Confederate has deferred its annual general meeting to the end of next month to give ample time for associations to affiliate and get their 2016 reports in order.

This was confirmed by Southern Confederate director Gwaibo Mairi yesterday.

He said only Port Moresby Rugby League had paid their 2017 affiliation fee of K500 while others had yet to do so.

Mairi said all leagues needed to settle their 2017 affiliations and get their 2016 reports prepared to present during the AGM.

He called the 22 affiliates to get their houses in order to table their reports.

“There is no excuse. We are giving ample time to all the affiliates to ensure that their annual reports are prepared for the AGM,” Mairi said.

