Southern Highlands aims to deliver safe election

SOUTHERN Highlands will deliver a safe and trouble-free general election despite what critics say, according to provincial administrator Joe Kaiyo.

He said the province had been assessed as a high-risk area but was ready for the general election.

“The provincial administration has been working closely with the police and the Electoral Commission in the planning, awareness and setting up of elections in the province,” Kaiyo said.

“Officers from the administration will be assisting the electoral commission to run the elections in the province.”

Kaiyo said the province was well prepared to deliver the best elections in the province.

He warned those planning to disrupt the election process that police would be monitoring.

“Those in possession of illegal firearms must surrender them to the police.

“Elections is for the people to express their democratic right in choosing a leader to represent them,” Kaiyo said.

“We all have equal rights and must respect one another.

“Do not intimidate or threaten others.”

He called on the people to work together to show the country and the international community that Southern Highlands would deliver a safe and trouble free elections.

