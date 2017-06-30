Southern Highlands to vote today

By PETER WARI

POLLING in Southern Highlands scheduled for Monday or Tuesday due to indifferences and alleged interferences by the provincial election steering committee has been confirmed for today.

Provincial election manager David Wakias told The National that despite the problems, polling would be staged today.

“The date is final and Friday is confirmed,” Wakias said.

“Southern Highlands election will not be jeopardised and the decision made by the provincial election steering committee will not be taken into consideration and must be submitted to me.

“I will listen to my superiors and the provincial steering committee will only assist the Electoral Commission.”

He claimed the steering committee in the province stopped him from performing his duties and wanted to sort internal issues first.

“Because of the indifferences to work together, it affected the polling that was scheduled for Friday to next Monday or Tuesday, but I am confirming that polling will go ahead tomorrow (Friday),” Wakias said.

“The Southern Highlands election steering committee failed us. I did my best to make sure polling is conducted on Friday.

“They’re supposed to assist us instead of holding meeting after meeting.”

Wakias said on Wednesday that he gave out non-sensitive material to Imbonggu and Ialibu-Pangia electorates.

“It was loaded and taken to the respective zones. The remaining districts would follow and receive theirs.

Wakias said Mt Bosave would be facing problems due to helicopter unavailability but believed things would still work out.

