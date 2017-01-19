Southern leg organiser invites women to join

IPATAS Cup Southern Leg coordinator Simon Maima has extended the invitation to the women’s sides in the National Capital District and Central to be part of this year’s Coca-Cola-sponsored tournament.

Maima said the Southern Leg tournament would start on Jan 27 and he had so far only confirmed men’s teams.

“This time we would also like to give an opportunity to the women to be part of the league family and take part in the tournament,” Maima said. Although a venue is yet to be confirmed a decision would be made before Jan 27.

Maima said he could accomodate eight women teams – four from NCD and four from Central.

The registration for women’s team is K300 and that amount should be paid directly to BSP account number 1001682713.

“The registration for the women closes this Friday so those interested teams need to act quickly,” Maima said.

Like this: Like Loading...