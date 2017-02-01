Southern leg set to complete rounds

IPATAS Cup Southern leg director Simon Maima assured participating teams and fans that all teams would play three games each before the finals.

To enable this, day three games start tomorrow and end on Sunday.

The Coca-Cola-sponsored tournament involving 24 teams from National Capital District and Central started last Saturday at the Kone Tigers Ovall in Waigani.

Maimai urged the teams, who had played only one game last weekend to check the draws tomorrow as all teams in the tournament had to play three games in order to progress.

“These teams will have their chance to play their second and third game on tomorrow and Friday,” Maimi said.

“Those teams who played two games have only a game remaining and that will be either on tomorrow or Friday so check the draws in the two dailies and come to Kone Tigers oval.

“We will run eight games tomorrow and another eight games on Friday before the finals on Saturday.

Maima said the women’s games would be squeezed in on Sunday as there were only four teams.

“We have decided to have the women’s games on Sunday because of the tight schedule for the men’s games,” he said

“I do not want to cause delays to our main fixtures so I have decided to put the women’s game on Sunday which will be a simple elimination before their final.”

Maima said he was expecting to run the grand final of the CCIC tournament on Sunday.

“Since I have instructed the teams they will have three games each. I am giving match day organisers tomorrow and Friday to to ensure the regular rounds are complete before we head into the finals on Saturday,” Maima said.

“The finals will be on this coming Sunday after the women’s game.”

Maima said he was expecting the patron of competition and Enga Governor Grand Chief Sir Peter Ipatas to kick off the final at Kone Tigers Oval.

