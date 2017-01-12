Southern leg setting up

By MELTON PAIS

The annual Coca-Cola Ipatas Cup rugby league tournament’s Southern leg is scheduled Jan 27-29 and Feb 3-5 and will include teams from National Capita District and Central according to coordinator Simon Maima.

Maima said he would fill in only eight teams from Central and eight teams from NCD for the two weekends of the tournament. “The venue for the tournament is yet to be confirmed but I will let the teams know on Jan 25 when a venue is secured,” Maima said.

He was confident the leg would be a success. Only two teams, the Freeway Bumpers and Paga Panthers, have completed the registration process for the tournament.

NCD teams including K-United, Gordon Estate Jets, 6-Mile Storm and Erima Wanderers had showed interest but were yet to register.

“It’s only eight teams each for NCD and Central so I am calling on those teams that expressed their intention to play to register quickly,” he said.

The deadline for registration is Jan 25.

“Since it’s an open Off Season tournament, anyone player of any affiliated league can take part regardless of whether they are Hunters, Kumuls or Digicel Cup players.

He said the registration amount was K1000 with the fee to be deposited into the Coca-Cola Ipatas Cup BSP account: 1001682713.

“Copies of deposit slips must be submitted for confirmation and verification,” Maima said.

Like this: Like Loading...