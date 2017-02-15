Southern region MPs treated like amateurs

WHY was the position of National Parliament Deputy Speaker not retained by any of Southern region politicians after the sudden death of the Deputy Speaker Aide Ganasi who was a Southern region MP.

There should be some respect given to the Southern region politicians and upon that the Deputy Speaker position supposed to remain in Southern region instead of given it away to Momase region which they have already hold onto the Speaker’s position.

We respect the prerogative of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill but his decision was biased.

The National Parliament Speaker is from Momase region and then the Deputy Speaker is also from Momase. What a slap in the face for all the Southern region MPs!

There is no balance of power in the floor of our National Parliament which clearly indicated that its bias and clear early political marriage.

Southern region has some of the best politicians on the floor of Parliament who are willing to contribute meaningfully to the Deputy Speaker’s seat if given a chance but they been over looked and treated as inexperienced politicians.

They have stood with you during your term as Prime Minister of our Country however your action speaks for itself that you used all our Leaders as your Rubber stamps..

If National Alliance is your

grand coalition partner then the Kairiku Hiri MP is the Deputy Party Leader for National Alliance in Southern region and he should be given a chance to take that post as Deputy Speaker of National Parliament.

Southern region leaders should not be treated like small elementary kids.

We are now appealing to our Leaders from our region to stand up and fight for the top post of our country.

Koiari Tauna, Via email

