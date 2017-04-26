Souths basketball bans PMBL, rep players

By HENRY MORABANG

NATIONAL South Basketball League (NSBL) has placed a blanket ban on all representative players from playing in the competition starting next year.

League patron Johnny Yawari said this at the close of this year’s championships at Taurama Aquatic & Indoor Centre in Port Moresby on Monday.

Yawari said they introduced the policy due to complaints from teams travelling in for the competition.

“Despite teams using a reduced number of Port Moresby Basketball League or representative players this year, the NSBL board has agreed to do away with PMBL players altogether,” he said.

Yawari said the NSBL would head to Southern Highlands for games over the Independence anniversary weekend.

The patron challenged all teams from Port Moresby to prepare for the NSBL Independence challenge.

While making known the stance on PMBL players, Yawari also thanked them for helping raise the standard of the NSBL games.

“From this year on, there will be no PMBL players and I challenge all Port Moresby-based Southern Highlands clubs to make their way to the province for Independence championships,” the patron said.

“NSBL is the biggest off-season basketball competition and we want to see basketball played at the rural level.”

Visiting teams from Mendi and Mt Hagen, Western Highlands, complained of the expenses of travelling to Port Moresby and getting nothing in return.

League president Sialis Nicky supported the patron’s call.

