Souths claim city’s U20 league crown

SOUTHS claimed the Port Moresby Rugby League Under-20 premiership, edging Brothers 4-2 at the National Football Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams fought hard in the second-half after going into halftime with a 0-0 scoreline.

Brothers were the first to register two points after the Souths were penalised for a dangerous tackle.

The Eastern Highlands- and Simbu-dominated team led 2-0 until the last minute when Souths winger Geri Philip scored the match-winner in the corner.

The conversion attempt by hooker Kennedy Bandi was unsuccessful but that was good enough for Souths to walk out victors in the PRL U20 division.

Souths coach Dominic Milfred was overjoyed with the two-point win against Brothers.

Milfred dedicated the win to their supporters and team management as they used their own pocket money to support the team.

“We struggled and this has paid off,” Milfred said.

“We hope to defend the premiership next year.”

