Souths out to dent West’s winning streak in capital

By JACK AMI

THE postponed Port Moresby Rugby League women’s game between West and Souths has been rescheduled for today at the National Football Stadium Oval 2.

The match initially scheduled to be the curtain-raiser to the Q-Cup fixture between PNG Hunters and Northern Pride tomorrow was withdrawn at the eleventh hour by the stadium management.

PRL administrator Meke Maino said he was disappointed with the last-minute change.

League chairman Dr James Naipao said the PRL was not given due consideration by the NFS management as the city’s premier rugby league competition.

“We made prior arrangements with PNG Rugby Football League but they opted to host the PNG National Rugby League Competition Digicel Cup match instead,” Naipao said.

For West, it will be their first time to play at National Football Stadium against Souths, who have regrouped and will be out to dent their opponent’s winning run.

Joanne Kuman will be setting the pace for Souths with her speed and cause havoc for the young West side.

West, with talents like Kelly Peter and Joe sisters Rachael and Julie, will have to play their cards right to unsettle the Souths defence.

Coach Raymond Aru has taken on the responsibility of mentoring the women’s team and has urged the players to be serious and to play to the best of their abilities. On Sunday, the Northern Motel Ltd Butterflies should continue their winning streak over a determined Lalokau FM Hawks side. Butterflies captain Della Audama, Carol Humeu and Tale Bagita, are the leading unit and should be a handful for the women from Hanuabada, who are also determined to cause an upset in their debut season. Today’s games: Hohola Flies v Magani; Tarangau v Kone Storms; Dobo Warriors v Sisters; Kone Tigers v Royals; Paga Panthers v Defence.

Like this: Like Loading...