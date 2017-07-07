Souths to face Hawks in PRL women’s comp

TODAY’S Port Moresby Rugby League women’s competition round 12 match sees Souths take on Hawks at the National Football Stadium Oval 2.

The fourth-placed Hawks are on 16 points and seventh-place Souths on 14 points.

It is a must win for both to make the top eight.

There is only one match remaining before the PRL board decides whether the women’s competition goes into split rounds or to allow only four matches to complete the season together with the A grade and Under-20 before going into the finals.

Souths will rely heavily on speedster Joanne Kuman to set the pace for her side.

Hawks with veteran Cathy Neap, Ruth Omenefa, Janet Johns and Maima Wii, should dominate the ruck over the opposition with smart runs up front.

All other women’s matches will be played on Monday.

The main feature of the day will be between Northern Motel Butterflies and Tarangau.

Other fixtures: North Build Sisters v Sports Tok Kone Tigers, Magani v West, Royals v Kone Storms, Paga Panthers v Hohola Flies, Dobo Warriors v Defence. Standings: Paga 22, Royals 19, Sisters 16, Hawks 16, Tarangau 14, Souths 14, West 13, Magani 7, Kone Tigers 5, Dobo Warriors 4.

