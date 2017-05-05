Souths to put Paga to the test in city league

PORT Moresby Rugby League women’s competition leaders Paga Panthers winning run faces the acid test when they take on Souths at the Sir John Guise Stadium on Sunday.

Paga, who are unbeaten with four wins, lead the 14-team competition and play the curtain-raiser to the Digicel Cup.

At the National Football Stadium Oval 2 on the same day, Tarangau take on the Kone Tigers while Sisters square off against Defence.

Tomorrow at the NFS Oval 2, Royals, who are also unbeaten, should handle Magani.

In today’s fixtures, the Hanuabada Hawks take on Dobo Warriors, Kone Storm face West, while the Butterflies clash with the Hohola Flies.

Meanwhile, PRL chairman Dr James Naipao warned all 14 affiliated clubs to field only registered players this weekend.

Naipao said that players and officials registration deadline lapsed on April 28. He said under the directives of the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League, no more players and officials registrations would be accepted.

Like this: Like Loading...