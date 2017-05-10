SP Awards finalists to be announced today in capital

FINALISTS for the 2017 SP Sports Awards will be named tomorrow at the SP Brewery Brew Kettle in Port Moresby by the SP Sports Awards Committee.

After the close of nominations on April 28, the selection panel has been very busy going through all nominations in the 11 categories on offer.

Three finalists will be announced in each category and the panel will then decide the winners.

The categories are: Male Athlete of the Year; Female Athlete of the Year; Team of the Year; National Performance of the Year; Community Sports Initiative; Junior Male Athlete of the Year; Junior Female Athlete of the Year; Best Sportsperson with a Disability; Sports Official of the Year; Sports Photo of the Year and Sports Media Award.

The organising committee will also announce the special guest of the award night which will also be a commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the event.

The special guest of honour at the awards night will also be announced tomorrow night along with the finalists.

A week ago the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee deputy secretary-general Andrew Lepani said the special guest for the awards night was a special person in the global sporting arena which would add fragrance to the annual event.

“It’s going to be a big special guest because we want to also celebrate 25 years of the SP Sports Awards recognising elite and grassroots talents in PNG,” Lepani told radio station.

The awards night is scheduled to be held on May 27 at the Crown Plaza hotel in Port Moresby.

Like this: Like Loading...